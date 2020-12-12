‘I don’t talk to pawns’: Kyrie Irving responds well

Nets star Kyrie Irving declined to speak to the media during NBA Media Week, but is talking about the consequences of skipping his obligation to the media.

The NBA announced Thursday that it will fine Irving $ 25,000 for “repeatedly refusing to participate in the team’s media availability this week.” Irving responded to the fine in an Instagram story on Friday.

After referencing a quote from Malcolm X, Irving wrote: “I pray that we use the ‘fine money’ for underserved communities in need, especially seeing where our world is today.”

Irving then expressed where his focus is.

“I am here for peace, love, and greatness,” Irving wrote. “So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move differently here. “

Irving concluded his message by shooting the media.

“I don’t talk to Pawns,” Irving wrote. “My attention is worth more.”

“I don’t talk to Pawns.” Kyrie Irving responds after being fined by the NBA for failing to meet the league’s media requirements. pic.twitter.com/WPgj3MPZXH – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 11, 2020

Last Friday, Irving issued a written statement instead of speaking to the media, saying that the statement was to “ensure that my message is conveyed correctly.” He also inferred that he could be issuing statements and avoiding speaking to the media in the future.

Half of all player fines go to the NBA for distribution to its charitable partners. The other half goes to the NBPA Foundation, a non-profit organization that is separate from the NBPA.