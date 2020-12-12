How to Write an Ideal Assignment for College

Writing assignments is an essential part of one’s academic life. As it is crucial, it requires time to articulate and write. You cannot get it over with if you want a good grade. It is an entire process from planning to submission.

You cannot write an ideal assignment quickly. It is by no means a quick process which is why many students struggle with it. Not all of us can be expert writers, so it is a challenge for most students. In my student life, having assignments and meeting deadlines was one of the biggest challenges while some students just excelled at it like it was no big deal. It almost seemed like they had some tactics. By learning from them, I was able to acquire a lot of helpful tips which I will pass onto you, so you do not have to stay up the night before writing it.

The question and research

The assignment definition is a task or work allocated usually for a job or educational purposes. So almost every student has to make one. Whenever you are assigned a college paper, there is usually a topic or question with it. Most students will just read it once. This is their first mistake. How to write an assignment if you have no idea what is being asked. If you do not understand the topic, you are bound to make mistakes which could include overlooking a vital element, using wrong examples and much more. All of these mistakes will cost you your grade, and the real shame is that these can be easily avoided. Always read the question a few times to understand what the requirements are. After you have comprehended the topic, we move on to the next step: research.

An ideal assignment is not written in a few hours from the top of your head. It requires extensive research. After all, you cannot write about something without knowing what it is. You can use both primary and secondary sources for your research. Keep in mind that when looking up sources for information, they are authentic and written by someone reputable, so avoid websites like Wikipedia. Nowadays, almost everyone has access to technology and the internet. You should use it to make research easier. A tip on how to write an assignment quickly is to organize your findings. You can group similar data, and you will be able to find it easier when writing.

Planning and outline

Once you have all the data, it is time to create a structure for your assignment. Outlining is useful. It decreases your overall writing time, provides you with a guideline about what to do next and brings coherence into your work. It not only helps you write but also helps the reader. This ensures that the paper is not too repetitive or has information scattered all around. Although every project has different elements, most college essays have a similar structure;

A Title Page, An Abstract, An Introduction, The body, The Method or Procedure Results or Findings Discussion or Analysis Suggestions or Recommendations, Conclusion,

You should have an outline template which you can use for multiple papers with a little tweaking. For example, for an analytical paper, you can include facts and figure, the analysis and supporting evidence in the body.

The beginning and the end

Two of the most crucial parts of any assignment are its introduction and conclusion. The introduction is the first thing your professor will read. The introduction you write should be different and captivating. It should immediately attract the attention of a reader and make him/her want to keep reading. The introduction should be a small summary of your work without too much detail. Moreover, it should incorporate a thesis statement. This statement provides an answer to the question of your assignment. Finally, an unconventional but effective word of advice is to write it after the body. An introduction will consist of the summary of your paper, and you cannot summarize what you have not written.

The last thing a reader will read is the conclusion. It is your last chance to make the reader understand your point of view. Try to keep it brief and do not introduce any new ideas or concepts into the conclusion. This is a huge mistake. Try to summarize your findings and analysis. A good conclusion is like a mic drop moment, so always try to strive for that. A good ending leaves a good impression which gets you a good grade.

What and how

We have made the structure and also done the research, so now we focus on writing it. The main part of your paper is the body of it. The body may vary depending on the type of assignment you write. For example, for a research paper, it will involve the tools you have used and their results, but for a history paper, you will write about the events that took place. In the body, you should start from a general perspective to a more specific statement. Keep in mind to follow the outline. With the body paragraphs, break it into sections. Each section should begin with a main idea or theme. After the main idea and its explanation, try to support it with evidence found during the research phases. Also, add examples where you can. With these tips, you can write essays, research papers and other assignments.

The final edit

Another common mistake is that students think the work ends with the conclusion. But the actual last step would be;

Formatting

Proofreading

Checking details

Referencing and citations

The professors usually provide a guideline of the type of formatting they want. It doesn’t matter how expert of a writer you are; everyone makes mistakes. It is helpful to proofread your work to find any errors. Be sure to add references and citations to increase your work’s authenticity and give credit. The last step is to check details like dates and numerical data. Finally, you can submit your assignment with the hope of a good grade.

Writing assignments is an exhausting task, but with tips like creating outlines and doing adequate research, it has become easier. You no longer have to write it the night before haphazardly, but now you can relax and know that your effort will result in a good grade.

