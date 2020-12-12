How to watch VetsAid festival live: Stream the virtual concert from anywhere

The VetsAid Festival by Joe Walsh & Friends is bigger than ever in 2020. Though the traditional in-person event won’t be happening this year, the 4th annual benefit for veterans is going virtual instead and reaching more people than ever before. With performances from over two dozen artists as well as celebrity guest appearances, this isn’t a show to be missed. Proceeds raised during the event go to veterans services groups across the United States.

Rare performances from the archives will be aired featuring musicians like Sheryl Crow, The Doobie Brothers, Haim, Don Henley, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brad Paisley, Ringo Starr, James Taylor, Keith Urban, Joe Walsh and ZZ Top. Meanwhile, the festival will also feature new appearances from Ryan Bingham, Jon Bon Jovi, The 5 Browns, Drew Carey, Kenny Chesney, Alice Cooper, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Melissa Etheridge, Brandon Flowers, Mary Gauthier, Vince Gill, Patty Griffin, Daryl Hall, Ben Harper, James Hetfield, Jewel, Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan and Ayaan, The Lumineers, Richard Marx, Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson and the Boys, Phillip Phillips, Josh Ritter, Blake Shelton, Jake Shimabukuro, Amanda Shires, Gwen Stefani, Billy Bob Thornton, Steven Van Zandt, Eddie Vedder, Rufus Wainwright, Verdine White and more.

Your ticket to the show acts as a donation to VetsAid, though you can donate more by buying merch along with it! At Veeps, you can buy your ticket for $20 or bundle it with a poster and bumper sticker for $50. There’s also a bundle with a shirt for $85, though these merch bundles are only available for US residents only. Foreign customers are welcome to buy the livestream ticket at Veeps and can purchase merch separately at www.vetsaidshop.com.

4th annual VetsAid Festival: When and where

The 4th annual VetsAid music festival airs live on Veeps this Saturday, December 12 at 6 p.m. ET and will be available for rewatch through December 14 at 7 p.m. ET. That means you’ll have a couple of days to watch the show if you miss the live event, though you will need to buy a ticket first.

While the show is available worldwide, you could potentially run into a location restriction depending on the area where you live. If you’re having trouble accessing the stream once it goes live, you should check out these cheap VPN services to try and unblock the show.

How to watch 4th annual VetsAid Festival live stream

If only attending every festival was this easy. The VetsAid Festival live stream will be accessible on your smartphone, tablet, computer, and potentially even your smart TV; just navigate to the Veeps website on its web browser once you’ve purchased a ticket to watch when the show goes live. There’s even a chatroom on the page where you can talk with other fans watching the show with you.

The VetsAid Festival is being streamed worldwide, though if you’re still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.