How to watch Man United vs Man City: Live stream the Manchester derby online from anywhere

Manchester United and Manchester City meet for the first time this season with the 183rd installment of the Manchester derby. City make the short trip across Manchester to Old Trafford as United play hosts. Don’t miss a moment with our Man United vs Man City live stream guide.
Hosts Manchester United come into today’s game off the back of Champions League disappointment. The Red Devils lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig in their last outing, a defeat that saw them eliminated from Europe’s premier club competition.
Despite European frustration, the Reds’ recent Premier League form has been good with four wins in their last five games in the league. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side sits in sixth place after 10 games, though their league position is slightly deceiving due to a game in hand.
Manchester City are just a point behind their local rivals after the same number of games meaning a win would see them leapfrog United. Pep Guardiola’s men have seen improved form in the last couple of league games including a 2-0 win at home to Fulham and a 5-0 drubbing of Burnley.
The Citizens will enter today’s game full of confidence after seeing off Marseille 3-0 in their final Champions League group stage game to finish in first place and progress to the knockout stages.
Man United vs Man City: Where and when?
All eyes will be on Old Trafford on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 5:30pm GMT local time.
That makes it a 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 4:30am AEDT start on Sunday morning.
Watch the Premier League online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Man United vs Man City game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
How to stream Man United vs Man City live in the UK
Sky Sports has got the broadcast rights to this Premier League game between Man United and Man City with the game being shown on its dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel and for streaming via its Sky Go app. If you’re don’t have Sky Sports as part of your TV plan, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to all of Sky’s sports channels and coverage of not only the Premier League, but the Carabao Cup, UEFA Nations League games, NFL, and much more.
How to stream Man United vs Man City live in the U.S.
The most robust 2020/21 Premier League coverage in the U.S. will be offered by NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. Of the 380 total fixtures, more than 175 will be exclusively shown on Peacock with the remaining games on NBCSN and other NBC channels. Man United vs Man City is being shown on NBC.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Man United vs Man City game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you’re outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC’s coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.
Sling’s Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free.
Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There’s also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Man United vs Man City live in Australia
Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including Man United vs Man City. The game kicks off at 4:30am AEDT.
It’s available for streaming via the Optus Sport mobile, PC, or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV. Those who aren’t already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you’re outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.
How to stream Man United vs Man City live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
