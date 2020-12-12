It’s pretty straightforward to upgrade the RAM in a Synology NAS enclosure. Most NAS models released in the last two years feature upgradeable RAM, and if you’re running into issues when multitasking on the NAS, you can always increase the memory. Here’s how to upgrade the RAM in a Synology NAS.

How to upgrade RAM in a Synology NAS

If you bought a NAS enclosure in the last three years, there’s a good chance that it is running DDR4 memory. But just to be on the safe side, head to the product page of your Synology NAS to make sure whether the model you have is using DDR4 or the older DDR3 memory. There are some models like the DiskStation DS220j that don’t let you upgrade the RAM, so make sure you have a NAS that has a memory slot available.

NAS enclosures have SO-DIMM (small outline dual in-line memory module) slots, and as the name suggests these are smaller than the full-size memory slots that you normally find on desktops. Synology makes its own RAM module, but it is six times costlier than a similar module from another manufacturer.

As such, there’s no reason to pick up Synology’s RAM module. You can install any memory module in your NAS and it will work just fine. My recommendation would be the Crucial 4GB SO-DIMM module; it delivers long-term reliability and goes up to 2400MHz. It is also available in an 8GB version.

You don’t need a lot of RAM in your NAS, and most enclosures don’t even utilize more than 6GB of memory. So if you are using a four-bay NAS or higher, you may want to go with an 8GB module. Otherwise, a 4GB RAM should be more than adequate. Here’s how to upgrade the RAM in your Synology NAS:

Power down the NAS. Take out the hard drive bays. Locate the RAM module slot. It’s usually on the same side as the power button. If your NAS has a single RAM slot, remove the module already in that slot. Insert the new RAM module in the slot — make sure to line up the notch on the memory module to that on the slot. You’ll hear a click, suggesting the module is now installed in the slot. Re-insert the Drive bays.

Once you power on the NAS, go to Control Panel -> Info Center to view the amount of RAM installed. The amount listed should reflect the size of the memory module you just installed.