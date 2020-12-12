How to Choose a Profession in College

Choosing a career for high school students or college students can be a daunting task. But we have made it easier for you to decide. How? Well, read on to learn some intrinsic factors that will make the decision-making process effortless for you.

Don’t Confuse Yourself with Too Many Career Choices

Many students are not able to decide when it comes to college career choices. Some of them just follow their friends; others leave it for their parents to decide. If you are one of them, having a hard time deciding, you are in the right place. We have jotted down some intrinsic factors to keep in mind when picking up a major. But if you’re here to get insight into this topic for your assignment, this article will help you too. Besides, you can also look for pre written college essays from essaykitchen.net. They will help you get an idea of how to craft your essay.

Nonetheless, let’s have a look at some essential factors to consider:

Know Your Natural Strengths

One of the best ways of choosing a profession is to follow your passions. Don’t know your passion yet? Choose a major based on your interests. Some students are more inclined towards art, while others have a passion for helping the ones in need. Discover the areas or passion of your interest first. It will help you select a career that you will not only enjoy but will get paid for it. Students with a passion for helping and supporting sick children, choose pediatric nursing as a profession. So, what is your passion?

It can be quite evident from an early age what your interests and strengths are. Do music compositions come naturally to you? Are you a deep thinker? Are you good at physical challenges? Or do you have a flair for writing? These depict your natural strengths. So, identify them before you choose your career. Why spend time at something you don’t enjoy doing?

Keep Your Desired Lifestyle in Mind

Still confused about how to choose a career path in college? Take your life goals into account! What is your desired lifestyle? Do you like living a hi-fi life? Or would you like to live like a minimalist? Where do you want to live? Are you okay with an average salary? Or do you want a high-paying job? These questions will help you consider the income potential of different professions. Doing so will help you decide what is more crucial to you. Are you passionate about social work? If yes, ensure you are aware of the salary packages in this field. Or are you passionate about nursing? If yes, ensure you are aware of the gruelling working hours and dedication they offer to their profession. Your career has a significant impact on your personal life. So, choose wisely.

Following are some more questions to help you choose a major among many career choices for students:

Will you have to move if you choose a particular career?

Will you have to travel a lot? Are you okay with it?

Will you be sitting at the desk for long hours? Will you be okay with it?

Will you be okay with working from home?

Do you enjoy working with other people?

Will you be okay with working on holidays and weekends?

Choose the Right College

Have you identified your interest areas and strengths? Congratulations! It’s time to start investing your time and effort into them. Start gaining valuable skills. For that, choosing the right college is also crucial. For instance, if you’re looking for a job oriented yet affordable college, opt for community colleges. Want to spend good years focused on a particular subject? Go for a university offering a four-year degree. Some institutions are hyper-focused on specific subjects. These include some business schools or art schools.

Do you have a vague idea of what you would do as a professional? Opt for a liberal arts college. These colleges offer a wide range of subjects such as Sociology, Math, Art, English, History, Science, etc.

Most of these colleges require essays along with admission applications. Not sure how to write a perfect essay for your college admission? You may look for online help by typing write my essay on Google.

Will This Career Choice Still Interest You Years from Now?

When choosing a career, ask yourself: Will I still enjoy it years from now? Your interests may change from time to time. But, your passion remains the same even after a decade, in most cases. Can’t seem to answer this question? Consider choosing a subject that is broad in scope.

You may also seek guidance from a career counsellor. They help high school students choose a career that is right for them.

Check the Employability of Your Chosen Major

Another critical question that arises is about the scope of a specific profession. The consumption in the job market has to be assessed with hard facts. So, ensure how big is the size of the industry that you are choosing; check out its employability. Figure out the field requirements. Before choosing the profession, gauge the diversity in that field or prepare yourself for a specific niche. Remember, the broader the field, the more opportunities to grab.

Do Some Research Before Locking Your Decision

Think about certain professions and industries obsolescing over decades. The workforce is rapidly being substituted with machines and technology. Therefore, an apprehensive approach is a must. Do your research and forecasting before jumping into the ship. Account for the changing needs of a peculiar profession. Meet some experts, take advice, talk about it with college professors, before taking the final decision.

Learn about the Pay Structures

Choosing your profession is like opting for a livelihood. In most cases, students do not research well about the pay structure in the field. Do not forget to consider the monetary aspect. A professional dream career is certainly not a bed of roses, and a good income is what every individual dream. Enquire about the average salaries offered by the employer. You should be well aware of the pay scale. Ask questions to yourself; how much can you earn at a beginner level or as a trainee? And, the fortune, later on in the career, should also be articulated.

All these points might have already made up your mind. But, if you still haven’t decided, spend a fair amount of time pondering over the factors mentioned above. They are sure to make your decision-making easier and swifter. You may also discuss these points with a trusted and knowledgeable elder.

Author of the article:

Bio: Darren Barden is a writing coach. Darren is working on net new campaigns as well as re-jigging and putting a slant on work in progress. He is able to write short, mid and long-form copy for truly omnichannel campaigns such as: OOH, TV, digital, social networks, print and more for Writemyessayforme.