Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 6–12 By Cointelegraph

BTC drops, XRP is ‘toxic waste,’ Facebook’s Diem in trouble: Hodler’s Digest, Dec. 6–12



Bitcoins price correction continues, dashing hopes of $20,000 in 2020

What a difference 10 days makes. At the start of the month, the markets were euphoric as touched a new all-time high. But at some points this week, BTC has been down 10% from these levels, reaching depths of $17,600 the lowest level since November.

The prospect of new crypto regulation in the U.S. may have spooked traders, and indeed, its worth noting that equities have also cooled off this week, too.

MicroStrategy completes $650 million bond sale to finance next Bitcoin purchase

Bitstamp apologizes after posting report calling toxic waste

Oh Diem: Lawsuit threatened over Facebooks Libra rebrand

Circle CEO joins appeal against U.S. Treasurys proposal to ban self-hosted wallets

Jeremy Allaire has warned that the Treasurys proposed ban on self-hosted wallets wouldnt address the risks facing the industry, would harm American competitiveness, and would give economic and industry advantage to Chinese firms.

Bitcoin will eat golds market share, according to JPMorgan (NYSE:)

France moves to ban anonymous crypto accounts to prevent money laundering

Low income Oyster Protocol founder allegedly had $10M yacht full of gold bars

Execs from 99% fake exchange face charges over market manipulation

From moms house to warehouse: Bitcoin mining is going industrial

Did you fall for it? 13 ICO scams that fooled thousands

2.0 Beacon Chain may speed up enterprise blockchain adoption

