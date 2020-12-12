Here’s why Twitter may be preparing to shutdown Periscope live streaming app

Amid the expansion of its video/audio features in the Twitter app and increasing competition, it looks like Twitter may be planning to retire its live broadcasting app Periscope.

The skilled Jane Manchun Wong discovered some hidden code in the Twitter app that hints about the shutdown of Periscope (via ). The specific string is “ps_app_shutdown_learn_more_url” and the link is for Twitter’s Periscope FAQ.

After launching its Stories-style feature Fleets, Twitter is also working on real-time audio chats. Jane highlights that shutting down Periscope may be due to Twitter acquiring Squad which specializes in audio and video chat.

All of this work brings new video and audio features inside of Twitter, that’s in contrast to Periscope which has existed as a separate app for live video.

