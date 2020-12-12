Here’s when your Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO phone will get it

MIUI 12 made its debut earlier this year, and Xiaomi has finished rolling out the stable update to most devices in its portfolio. Xiaomi’s latest skin offering an array of new features, including an improved system-wide dark mode, AI-assisted calling features, Dynamic Always-on Display, new visual design, tweaks to system animations, and much-needed privacy fixes.
Xiaomi is now turning its attention to the Android 11 update. It is starting to roll out MIUI 12 based on Android 11, with the stable update now rolling out to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10. Xiaomi makes some of the best cheap Android phones, and it is good to see the manufacturer rolling out the Android 11 update earlier than usual.
So let’s take a look at the list of eligible phones slated to switch to Android 11, and when your device might receive the update.
MIUI 12 Android 11 update: Now rolling out to Redmi Note 9 and Mi 10
The stable Android 11 update based on MIUI 12 is now rolling out to the Mi 10 and Redmi Note 9 in India. We’ll update the post once we have more details on an update timeline, but with the Redmi Note 9 series now receiving the stable build, it shouldn’t be too long before Xiaomi starts delivering Android 11 to its older devices.
For now, these are the Xiaomi, POCO, and Redmi phones that are slated to pick up the MIUI 12 update based on Android 11:
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi A3
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9A
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X2
- POCO M2 Pro
MIUI 12 Android 10 update: These phones are already on MIUI 12
Xiaomi has finished rolling out the MIUI 12 update to most of the phones in the list below. So if you are using any of the devices in the list, head to your phone’s settings to manually download MIUI 12:
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X2
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi 8 UD
- Xiaomi Mi CC9
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Edition
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi 10X Pro 5G
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X 4G
MIUI 12 global update: Full list of eligible phones
Xiaomi has a standalone ROM for devices sold outside of China or India, and these global units have their own release schedule. There’s no indication as of now as to when these phones will start receiving the Android 11 update, but Xiaomi has finished rolling out the MIUI 12 release based on Android 10 to all of these devices:
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- POCO F1
- POCO X2
- POCO F2 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9s
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Redmi Note 7S
- Redmi Note 6 Pro
- Redmi Note 5
- Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Redmi 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi 8A Dual
- Redmi 7
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi 6 Pro
- Redmi 6A
- Redmi 6
- Redmi Y3
- Redmi Y2
- Redmi S2
MIUI 12 comes with a lot of interesting features, so while you’re waiting for the OTA to download on your phone, be sure to take a look at all the new additions in our feature breakdown.
