Here’s what Nick Jonas has to say about being called National Jiju after marrying Priyanka Chopra

Netizens usually coin terms for celebrity couples and then associate them with it. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ are called Nickyanka on social media, Nick Jonas is also given a separate term by the netizens. He’s lovingly called national jiju and people love to refer him to it.

In a recent Leadership Summit of a leading newspaper, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined the summit. One of the things Nick Jonas spoke about was being referred to National Jiju in India. Speaking about it, he said, “I think Priyanka is a sister to the country, in a way, so I’m happy to be sister’s husband.”



To which Priyanka quickly replied saying, “I became a sister when you married me! I wasn’t before,” The actress even added saying that she loves the term, “I think the name was coined during our wedding. On social media, we started seeing ‘national jiju’ trending everywhere, it was so cute.”

Nick Jonas is glad he was able to travel across India with Priyanka. “In our 12-13 years of working and touring, we’d never made it over to India. It was significant and special that my first trip was with Priyanka. We’ve been back many times now, and each trip has been such a great experience,” said the singer.



Nick Jonas even further recollected celebrating Holi this year with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The couple wanted to extend their stay in India this year but due to the pandemic couldn’t do so. Recently on December 1st, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary and shared some cute posts for each other on Instagram.