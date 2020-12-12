Here’s how to use Disney+ to binge holiday episodes of your favorite shows

The end of the year is here and for those who have cut the cord, you don’t have to miss out on all the holiday classics that would be replaying on TV during December. Disney+ has so many great holiday episodes and movies available to watch this year to get the whole family in the holiday spirit.
We’ve already shared a list of some of the best shows and movies to watch on Disney+, but now that it’s December, you might be looking for something a bit more festive to turn on. We’ve got you covered with nine of the best holiday episodes you can watch on Disney+ this month.
What is Disney+ and how do I sign up?
If you aren’t familiar with Disney+ or have been holding out on signing up, now’s the time to learn more and get a subscription started — especially as membership costs will be rising to $8 next spring. The service brings pretty much the full collection of shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Nat Geo, Marvel, and more together for a low montly cost that doesn’t require a long-term commitment.
VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more
You can get started with a Disney Plus subscription for just $6.99 per month, or combine it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. Both give you access to the same Disney+ library, but obviously the bundle just gives you more services to watch.
A magical streaming service
Disney+
All your Disney holiday favorites and so much more
From DCOMs to National Geographic, from Marvel to Lucasfilm to 20th Century Fox and beyond, Disney+ delivers a streaming service for all ages. It’s also packed with content for the holidays, from movies and holiday episodes to original series like Noelle.
Best holiday episodes to watch on Disney+ today
Whether you’re looking for something old or new, animated or live-action, Disney+ has some of the best holiday episodes to watch with the family that are streaming this month. Below are just nine of our favorites among the many others available to stream with your Disney+ membership.
During this first season episode of The Proud Family, Penny invites a homeless family to join them for Christmas dinner. Everything seems to be going swell until the Prouds are shocked to discover their guests don’t celebrate Christmas at all!
Watch at Disney+
Phineas and Ferb are determined to show Santa some well-deserved appreciation this year — that is, until everyone in Danville gets branded as “naughty” by Doofenshmirtz’s “Naughty-inator”. It’s up to the gang to save the day or risk Christmas being ruined for everyone.
Watch at Disney+
Disney+ has the entire series of The Simpsons available to watch, but what better place to start than with the very first episode? Though there are plenty of holiday episodes of the series and this isn’t quite the best of them, it’s pretty amazing to see how far the series has come since its debut in 1989 with this festive tale .
Watch at Disney+
In this Christmas episode of Good Luck Charlie, Teddy takes Charlie to get her first photo with Santa. Afterwards, Teddy performs a duet with Spencer at the Duncan talent show that should be on everyone’s Christmas playlists. Of course, the Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas movie is also available on Disney+ when you’re looking for more to watch.
Watch at Disney+
Lizzie and Miranda discover Aaron Carter is in town filming a festive new music video, so they decide to sneak past the guards and see if they can meet the young popstar during this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. (For more Lizzie at Christmas, watch Season 2, Episode 20)
Watch at Disney+
Raven gets a vision of a beautiful necklace that she’ll receive for Christmas. So rather than waiting for Christmas Day, she opens the gift early instead — only for it to fall out of a window at school the next day. Who else is there to turn to in such a situation other than Santa himself?
Watch at Disney+
Miley meets a cute guy while Christmas shopping with Lilly. It’s only after she accepts his date proposal that he stands up and she sees how much shorter he is than her! The holiday carnival isn’t looking like such a jolly time anymore.
Watch at Disney+
Louis sneaks a peek at the Hannakuh presents and thinks he got away with it, too — that is, until all the gifts come crashing down outside his window. Instantly grounded, Louis wishes he was never born and is later visited by the ghost of his great-great-great-great-grandmother Bubbie Rose who shows him what the world would be like if his wish came true.
Watch at Disney+
Austin & Ally are planning to perform a special new song at Trish’s holiday party and give out new Austin Moon dolls to all the kids there. Too bad a mix-up at the toy factory has left the dolls completely incorrect and unpresentable.
Watch at Disney+
Any personal favorites we missed?
There’s an extensive catalog of content on Disney+ (not to mention a bunch of holiday episodes of The Simpsons), so we’ve no doubt missed a few must-see episodes. Is there a favorite of yours that’s not on the list? Drop a comment below and let us know what’s worth watching!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.