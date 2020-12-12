Here are the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and OnePlus 9 leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.

This week we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from December 5th to December 11th.

Samsung

With the launch of Samsung’s S21 series approaching, it makes sense that leaks about the phones are appearing out at a rapid pace. The first S21 leak of the week was a teaser of the S21’s, S21+’s and S21 Ultra’s camera bump.

Both the S21’s and S21+’s bump are identical, but the S21 Ultra’s sports a 10x periscope camera alongside its primary, ultrawide and regular telephoto shooter.

There’s also a laser autofocus sensor that replaces the time-of-flight sensor featured in the S20 Ultra.

For more on the S21 camera bumps, click here.

An FCC filing for the Galaxy S21 was spotted online. The filing indicates that the S21 features a Snapdragon 888 chipset, mmWave 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.

For more on the FCC filing leak, click here.

Samsung’s largest mobile experience store in India has confirmed that the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra are launching on January 14th and that the phone series will go on sale on January 29th in India.

For more on the Samsung experience store leak, click here.

A video of the S21+ has surfaced online showing off the phone’s design and benchmark scoring.

The video comes from YouTube ‘Random Stuff 2,’ and for more on the leak, click here.

Nokia

A low-cost Nokia smartphone leaked this week.

The handset reportedly features a 4,000mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 6.39-inch display, a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel ultrawide and two 2-megapixel cameras, including one with a macro lens and the other with a depth sensor.

For more on the Nokia 5.4, click here.

OnePlus

Slashleaks shared a leak of a prototype version of the front and back of the OnePlus 9.

The handset’s back reveals a camera bump that looks similar to what’s available on the Samsung Galaxy Note and S series handsets.

On the front, it looks like the camera is on the left side, but it’s difficult to tell.

While the image is blurry, you can see that the handset sports a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 120Hz refresh rate 6.58-inch (or 6.56-inch) display. Additionally, the image shows off a triple camera setup with two 48-megapixel shooters and a 5-megapixel camera, and lastly, Android 11 out of the box.

For more on the OnePlus leak, click here.