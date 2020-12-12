Harry Conway becomes third cricketer in four days to have suffered a concussion, after Will Pucovski and Cameron Green

A third Australian cricketer in four days has suffered a concussion, with the most recent incident resulting in New South Wales quick Harry Conway being ruled out of the remainder of the match between Australia A and an Indian XI.

The 28-year-old last night walked out to bat at number 11 late on day two in the SCG fixture and copped a barrage of bouncers from Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini, with one delivery thudding into his helmet as Australia A scrambled to 108.

And while Conway continued batting until he was run out for seven, he later began to experience symptoms of delayed concussion and was replaced by Queensland fast bowler Mark Steketee.

Former Australian Test cricketer Brendon Julian was left mystified by Saini’s onslaught against Conway.

Harry Conway of Australia A is hit on the helmet. (Getty)

“From India’s point of view, I don’t really see any reason why you’ve got to keep doing (the short balls),” Julian said on Fox Sports’ coverage.

“I reckon they’ve overdone it with the short balls… There’s no upside to this.

“It’s all about just getting hit at the moment, and that’s why you just declare, bring them in and say, ‘All right, let’s have a crack at them’.”

In the first two concussion-related incidents of the last four days, prodigious batsman Will Pucovski was concussed when he was hit on the helmet by Indian paceman Kartik Tyagi in the tour match at Drummoyne Oval on Tuesday, which was followed by blossoming all-rounder Cameron Green falling victim in the second tour fixture yesterday.

It led to Sydney Morning Herald columnist Malcolm Knox making an argument to ban the bouncer on Saturday.

Former Australian players Allan Border and Julian disagreed with Knox’s call on Fox Sports, saying the short ball was an intrinsic part of the game.

Will Pucovski of Australia A lies injured after been struck in the helmet. (Getty)

Green was subbed out of Australia A’s clash late on day one, which was yesterday, after tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah had blasted a straight drive that collected the Western Australian’s head.

Cricket Australia team doctor Pip Inge issued an update on Green today.

“Cameron has shown clinical improvement overnight and is symptomatically better than yesterday,” Inge said.

“He will remain with the Australia A squad where we will continue to monitor him.”

Australian bowler Cameron Green collapses after strike to the head

Victorian batsman Patrick Rowe subbed in for Green, while Pucovski won’t make his Test debut in the Border-Gavaskar series opener set to begin next Thursday at Adelaide Oval.

Marcus Harris was added to the squad to fill the void and is now likely to play his first Test since the fifth match of Australia’s 2019 Ashes tour of England.

