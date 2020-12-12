Glassnode CTO predicts BTC price will rise 10X from here By Cointelegraph

‘Insanely bullish’: Glassnode CTO predicts BTC price will rise 10X from here
The chief technical officer of crypto market data aggregator Glassnode, Rafael Schultze-Kraft, has described a slew of (BTC) market indicators as “insanely bullish,” and predicted prices are set to increase by more than 10 times.
On Dec. 9, Schulze-Kraft tweeted a thread providing the basis for his ultra-optimistic prediction, presenting six of “the most important on-chain market indicators that are currently hovering at the same levels they were at the start of 2017.”
