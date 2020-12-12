Further heavy rain and storms pummel multiple states

Heavy rain and wild winds have swept across Australia’s east today, but in Queensland the worst is yet to come.

“We are expecting the rainfall to pick up in the coming days, with the heaviest rainfall set to fall overnight between Sunday and Monday,” Rosa Hoff from the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The state’s SES is setting up sandbag stations, and emergency services are on high alert.

Troughs in the east should bring stronger winds and heavy showers to northeast NSW and southeast Queensland, as well as storms to north Queensland.

Residents in both states have been warned of extreme weather conditions including dangerous surf, winds and heavy rain which could leave to flooding in some parts.

Meanwhile on the other side of Australia, a tropical low crossed WA’s Pilbara coast on Friday, delivering flooding and damaging winds.

The low pressure system passed over the coast near Port Hedland on Friday, dragging heavy rain, thunderstorms and gale force winds across the eastern Pilbara.

Wind gusts reached 93km/h at Bedout Island and 91km/h at Port Hedland between 10am and 11am WST.

The tropical low also combined with a surge of monsoonal northwesterly winds to deliver heavy and persistent rain.

Some of the heaviest falls occurred to the south of Port Hedland, where a rain gauge at Carraba registered 213mm between 9am on Thursday and 1pm on Friday.

Port Hedland picked up 86mm during the same period, its heaviest December rain in seven years.

The rain will continue to spread over a broad area of WA’s north and interior between Saturday and Saunday morning.

Several flood warnings, a flood watch and a severe weather warning were in force at 1pm WST on Friday, including a major flood warning for the De Grey River Catchment.

Here’s your state-by-state forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020:

A severe weather warning is in place for damaging winds, abnormally high tides and dangerous surf for parts of Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts today.

An upper low over northern New South Wales is forecast to move into southeast Queensland on Saturday and become slow-moving.

A developing surface trough off the Queensland southeast coast will deepen in response to the upper system, with a low pressure system likely to develop and shift southwestwards towards the coast late on Sunday.

Abnormally high tides and coastal erosion will be experienced with water levels expected to exceed the highest tide of the year on Sunday morning’s high tide.

This will impact areas directly exposed to wave action where levels may be up to one metre above the usual high tide.

Dangerous surf is forecast to develop about exposed beaches from late Sunday morning.

Damaging winds with gusts up to 90km/h are possible about the exposed coast and islands from early Sunday afternoon.

Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Coolangatta, Moreton Island, Fraser Island, Hervey Bay, Cleveland and Redcliffe.

A slight to medium chance of showers over much of the state aside from the far southwest and central interior districts.

A medium to high chance of showers about the far north and a high to very high chance about the southeast coast.

Thunderstorms possible in northern districts inland from the east coast, and about the southeast.

The risk of severe thunderstorms in northwestern districts.

Maximum temperatures remaining near or below average across the state. Tops of 32C in Rockhampton, 29C in Bundaberg and 25C in Brisbane.

Light to moderate southeast to northeasterly winds, tending fresh and gusty about parts of the southern interior and far southwest during the day. Winds in the southeast coastal parts becoming fresh to strong southeasterly in the afternoon.

New South Wales and the ACT

A severe weather warning is in place due to a strong high pressure system is extending across the southern Tasman Sea, strengthening southeasterly winds and bringing heavy rainfall to the northern NSW coast.

Rainfall is expected to ease later Saturday before redeveloping and extending further south on Sunday, as a trough deepens and forms a low near the southern Queensland border.

There is a warning for heavy rainfall for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast today.

Heavy rainfall, is possible for northern parts of the Mid North Coast and southern parts of the Northern Rivers today.

Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced with thunderstorms and this may lead to dangerous flash flooding.

Heavy rainfall is expected to ease later on Saturday but may redevelop late on Sunday or during Monday.

A shower or two is also forecast about southern and central parts of the coast and adjacent ranges, and the northern slopes and inland.

Dry and mostly sunny elsewhere. Daytime temperatures below average, particularly along the coast and ranges, with highs of 23C in Port Macquarie and Newcastle.

Easterly winds, fresh and gusty in many areas.

Fire Danger – Very High: Eastern Riverina

Dry and mostly sunny with moderate northeasterly winds and fresh, milder afternoon coastal seabreezes.

A warm day with highs of 29C in Melbourne and 31C in Shepparton.

Fire Danger – Very High in the northwest. Mod-High elsewhere.

Fine apart from possible morning fog.

Tops of 25C in Launceston and 23C in Hobart, while overnight lows across much of the state will drop to single digits.

East to northeasterly winds.

Areas of rain in the far west with possible heavy falls. Flooding likely in the far northwest.

A slight to medium chance of showers extending over remaining parts west of about Marree to Port Lincoln. Possible thunderstorms in the far west.

Generally warm to hot, although milder and cloudy in the far northwest, where the mercury will hit 32C in Coober Pedy and tops of 35C in Adelaide.

Moderate to fresh and gusty east to northeasterly winds.

Rain and possible thunderstorms with heavy falls over the South Interior and Eucla, easing to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms over the Kimberley and North Interior. Showers over parts of the Pilbara, Gascoyne, Goldfields.

Highs of 33C in Perth and 30C in Bunbury, cooler up the coast with a top of 28C in Denham.

A medium to high chance of rain and thunderstorms south of Tennant Creek.

Thunderstorms may be severe over the Lasseter and southern Tanami District.

A medium to high chance of showers and thunderstorms north of Tennant Creek, increasing to a very high chance over inland parts of the Top End.

Light to moderate northeast to northwest winds tending moderate to fresh east to southeast south of Alice Springs. Winds fresh and gusty northeasterly in the Lasseter District.

Fire Danger – High in the Simpson, southern Barkly and southern Tanami Districts.