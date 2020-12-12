France condemns ‘barbaric’ Iranian execution By

PARIS () – France reacted with anger on Saturday to Iran’s execution of a Paris-based dissident journalist, which it said ran counter to Tehran’s international obligations.
“France condemns in the strongest possible terms this serious breach of free expression and press freedom in Iran,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, after the execution of Ruhollah Zam was reported by Iranian state media.
“This is a barbaric and unacceptable act that goes against the country’s international commitments.”
