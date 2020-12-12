Florida’s Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the floor and was taken off on a stretcher

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Florida basketball’s star player Keyonte Johnson was taken off the court on a stretcher during Saturday’s game against Florida State.

Johnson had just finished a dunk with 16:23 remaining in the first half, and Florida State called a timeout.

The game then went to a commercial break. When the game returned from commercial, it was clear something wasn’t right and the broadcast booth then announced that a player was down on the court.

Florida players were shown on screen, visibly concerned. The game then took another commercial break.

When the game returned, the announcers broke the news of the information they had.

“We have a heartbreaking situation here, you see this Florida team in tears. Keyonte Johnson, when they were coming out of that last timeout, simply collapsed on the court. We don’t have any details other than that. They have taken him off of the court and both teams gathering around and trying to gain their wits right now because of the shocking development.”

Johnson, the preseason Player of the Year in the SEC, was seen by trainers in the facility on the court. After a few minutes, he was taken off on a stretcher. After a slight pause, the game resumed playing.

The ESPN broadcast later said Johnson was taken to a local hospital in Tallahassee.

As people found out about what happened to Johnson, many sent their thoughts on social media.

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR