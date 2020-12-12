FKA Twigs: Shia Labeouf Beat Me & Gave Me An STD

FKA Twigs is suing Shia Labeouf for sexual battery and physical abuse, has confirmed.

According to the lawsuit, Shia was sued by his ex girlfriend and singer FKA Twigs who accuses him of not only physically abusing her but also giving her an STD.

In the lawsuit, FKA outlines some devastating claims including that Shia shoved her against a car and tried to strangle her. The singer says Shia would keep track of the number of kisses she gave him per day and issue a verbal attack if she did not meet the quota. She also says he once pulled a gun out in the car and told her that he’s killed stray dogs before to get in the killer mindset and see what it feels like to take a life.

But that’s not all, FKA Twigs claims Shia knowingly infected her with an STD and admitted to her that he tried to cover it up. She says another woman who has been with the actor also contracted the disease. The singer is reportedly suing for unspecified damages and instead of money she wants women to know that “Shia LaBeouf hurts women,” TMZ says.

REAL HOUSEWIFE Nene Leakes GETS BOOTY IMPLANTS

In a lengthy statement issued after the lawsuit became public record, Shia showed some accountability for the gross allegations but maintained that they’re not all through. The actor assured that he is “in recovery” and says he is “forever sorry” to the people he hurt.

“Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions. I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done,” Shia Labeouf told the New York Times. “As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking.”

He continues, “It has always been easy for me to accept responsibility when my behavior reflects poorly on myself, but it’s much harder to accept the knowledge that I may have caused great pain to others. I can’t rewrite history. I can only accept it and work to be better in the future. I write this as a sober member of a twelve-step program and in therapy for my many failings.”

He added, “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”