Fantasy Injury Updates: DeAndre Hopkins, Jamison Crowder, Brandin Cooks, more WRs affecting Week 14 start ’em, sit ’em calls

The seemingly never-ending Julio Jones (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (hip) sagas have already knocked out two big-name wide receivers ahead of Week 14, and COVID-19 knocked out another one (D.J. Moore). The good news is Curtis Samuel, who was placed on the COVID-19 list early in the week, will play, but key WRs DeAndre Hopkins, Jamison Crowder, Tee Higgins, Brandin Cooks, and Keke Coutee are all “questionable” ahead of Sunday’s games. Getting the latest injury updates will be key for owners making start ’em, sit ’em decisions for the first round of the fantasy playoffs.

We'll be updating below with the latest news, so check back to find out who's officially active or inactive.

Is DeAndre Hopkins playing this week?

Hopkins (back, neck) missed the first two practices of the week, which isn’t uncommon for him, but he got in a limited session — which was deemed a “full go” by coach Kliff Kingsbury — on Friday. He is fully expected to play in Sunday’s early-afternoon game against the Giants despite his “questionable” tag.

Hopkins is a must-start as long as he’s active. If he is a surprise scratch, Christian Kirk, Andry Isabella, KeeSean Johnson, and Larry Fitzgerald would all see more targets, but Kirk would be the only one worth using as a WR3/flex.

Is Jamison Crowder playing this week?

After tweaking his calf in practice on Thursday, Crowder wasn’t able to practice on Friday, which isn’t a great sign for his availability for Sunday’s late-afternoon game against the Seahawks. Crowder is officially “questionable,” but it’s looking like he’ll be a true game-time decision.

It would be a shame if Crowder was out against the league’s worst pass defense, especially with Denzel Mims (personal) already out. If Crowder is active, he’s still worth using because of the matchup, but obviously he comes with risks. If Crowder is out, Breshad Perriman would be an even better option, while both Jeff Smith and Braxton Berrios would have some deep-league PPR appeal, though it’s likely both will only be used in DFS tournaments.

Is Brandin Cooks playing this week?

Cooks (foot, neck) was limited in practice all week, but despite his “questionable” tag, he’s fully expected to suit up in Sunday’s early-afternoon game against the Bears.

As long as Cooks is out there, he’s a solid WR3 against Chicago’s reeling pass defense. Cooks is still a big-time deep threat who’s seen consistent targets and receptions for most of this year. If he’s a surprise scratch, Keke Coutee would be a solid WR3, and Chad Hansen would suddenly become a viable WR3/flex in all formats.

Is Keke Coutee playing this week?

It’s unclear why Coutee (knee) is even listed as “questionable” after getting in full practices on Thursday and Friday, but there doesn’t appear to be any reason to worry about his status for Sunday’s game against Chicago.

Coutee caught eight-of- targets for 141 yards in Houston’s first game without Will Fuller (suspension) last week, so you know the opportunities will be there. Against the Bears’ struggling pass defense, Coutee is worth a WR3 spot in PPR formats.

Is Tee Higgins playing this week?

Higgins (hamstring) was limited all week in practice, and it’s unclear if he’s in any danger of missing Sunday’s early-afternoon kickoff against the Cowboys.

If Higgins plays, he’s a must-start in this highly favorable matchup. If he’s out, A.J. Green and Alex Erickson would see a bump in targets opposite Tyler Boyd.