F1 news | Romain Grosjean reveals burns on hand after Bahrain GP crash

F1 driver Romain Grosjean has revealed the burns on his right hand after his horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean was lucky to escape after his Haas car split in half and exploded into flames on the first lap of last month’s race.

He suffered a foot injury and burns to his hands. He gave fans a first glance at his condition, minus bandages, on his Instagram page.

Romain Grosjean’s right hand after his accident and after bandages were removed. (Instagram)

“Bloody hell, makes me super happy to have my right hand free from dressings. Loads of creaming all day long but it feels so good to see it in such good shape. Waiting for my left hand to recover now,” Grosjean wrote.

Grosjean had hoped to race in this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but had not recovered in time.

The veteran Frenchman is not contracted for an F1 drive next year. Haas will race with youngsters Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.