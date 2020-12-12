DoorDash debuted as a star, but will it last? By .com

©



By Peter Nurse and Christiana Sciaudone

.com – Doordash Inc (NYSE 🙂 shone on its debut on the market earlier this week, with its stock surging 80% on its opening day.

Now investors must decide if there is still a chance to make a profit.

DoorDash has benefited from the pandemic that has forced people to stay home, ordering delivered food rather than eating at restaurants all the time. But it faces stiff competition from other companies that have more going, including driving people.

.com’s Peter Nurse makes the case in favor of DoorDash’s prospects, while Christiana Sciaudone explains why it’s a tough buy for investors.

The case of the bull

Even with these impressive earnings, owning the shares in the future is valuable.

Not surprisingly, the food delivery startup’s stock has been in such high demand – it’s been one of the success stories of the Covid-19 era, with customers flocking to its app to receive their favorite meals, as state restrictions forced restaurants to cut back on meals indoors. options.

Revenue increased to $ 879 million in the third quarter from $ 239 million at the same time last year. You have also dramatically reduced losses and started making money with every order. More pronounced growth is likely in 2021 as it will take time for the US population to be fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

While the virus will eventually be defeated, the pandemic has likely caused a significant change in consumer behavior. Millennials may find that ordering food online is as common as booking an Airbnb or calling an Uber, but older generations have now had a chance to try the process out of necessity and have probably enjoyed the simplicity.

Another feature of the way the coronavirus has changed American society has been the likely lasting shift to favor finding housing in lower-density suburbs, which are seen as much safer in terms of virus transmission.

This works in DoorDash’s favor. It has the lead in US market share, with 49% of food delivery sales in September compared to 22% for Uber and 20% for GrubHub, according to analytics firm Second Measure, but the dominance in the suburbs is even more evident, with a 58% market. share there.

Consulting firm Frost and Sullivan estimated that the global food delivery services industry generated $ 82 billion in gross revenue in 2018 and predicted that this figure will more than double by 2025.

DoorDash’s main presence is in the US, but it also has operations in Australia and Canada and is looking to expand elsewhere. The industry has seen a lot of consolidation lately, but DoorDash is more likely and likely to have a lot to say about it.

However, food delivery may not be the primary reason in favor of owning DoorDash shares. The company is already considering the idea of ​​going beyond this to become an even bigger player in the individual community.

DoorDash has already moved to turn uncertain cash flows into a subscription model, launching DashPass, a $ 10 monthly subscription that allows customers to get unlimited orders from participating restaurants.

And, “in the future, we envision this membership program becoming a wallet for the physical world, where a consumer can access not only restaurants, but all the local businesses in their community, and receive benefits while shopping in the store, at home or anywhere in between, ”DoorDash said in the insert.

Uber entered the food delivery business by starting ride-sharing, DoorDash can do the opposite, potentially increasing its available markets substantially.

The bear case

Do we really need another delivery service?

Sure, demand has been pretty solid since we’ve been stuck at home. But that will surely subside once we are allowed out again (soon?) And we’re sick and tired of sitting in the same kitchen / dining room / patio with the same people night after night after night.

And it’s not that things have been easy this year. Let’s throw Grubhub Inc (NYSE 🙂 as an example. He has been a clear winner with the Americans trapped at home. But stocks have had a very bumpy year and so far are up 43%. That may sound good until you compare it to the other winners of the pandemic, such as Zoom (NASDAQ 🙂 and DocuSign (NASDAQ :). They are close to 500% and 200%, respectively.

And when can we expect benefits from DoorDash? Considering the competitive landscape – Uber Eats (NYSE :), Grubhub, Postmates, Zomato, Swiggy, Slice, ChowNow and the list goes on, it may never be like this.

DoorDash offers a membership program called DashPass, where customers can pay a flat monthly shipping fee of $ 9.99 for unlimited deliveries from eligible merchants. How lucrative can that be? Uber Eats charges the same for a similar service, but it also offers rides for humans and is located in dozens of countries, from Taiwan to Chile. Compare that to DoorDash’s huge presence in the US, Canada, and Australia. Beyond membership programs, there isn’t much motivation to be loyal to one app or another.

The same can happen with merchants. The food business is difficult to make a living, and restaurateurs are reluctant to allow a third party to take part of the business. The fees it charges can be 30% of the cost of an order, although some cities, including New York and Seattle, have set limits on the amount of fees that delivery services can charge restaurants, Bloomberg reported.

Well, if you have a long list of rivals and you still have to expand beyond the English-speaking countries, how soon will you make a profit? We will let the company speak for itself:

“We have incurred net losses every year since our founding, we anticipate increased expenses in the future, and we may not be able to maintain or increase profitability in the future,” DoorDash said in its prospectus. “We incurred a net loss of $ 667 million and $ 149 million in the year ended December 31, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and as of December 31, 2019 and September 30 In 2020, we had a cumulative deficit of $ 1.2 billion and $ 1.3 billion, respectively. “

Once again, the company repeats: “We expect our costs to increase over time and our losses to continue as we expect to invest significant additional funds to grow our business and operate as a public company.” It could be a while, folks.

Growth rates are also likely to fall after rapid increases in recent years, with revenue growth of more than 200%.

“Local food delivery logistics, the largest category in our business today, is fragmented and intensely competitive,” the company said in its brochure, and competitors may have an advantage. Take, for example, the purchase of Postmates by Uber and the acquisition of Grubhub by JustEat, and the latter’s deal with Lyft (NASDAQ 🙂 to partner and offer loyalty program members free delivery from Grubhub restaurants.

DoorDash also hopes to expand to offer anything. We wondered if they had heard of this place called Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ :).

Don’t take it from us. New Constructs CEO David Trainer called DoorDash’s decision to go public “the most ridiculous initial public offering of 2020,” according to a Dec. 7 Market Insider story.

“We believe this proposed public stock offering is worthless, $ 0, beyond bailing out private investors before unsuspecting public investors realize that the business is not viable in its current form,” Trainer said.