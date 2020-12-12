Don’t miss these breakout sessions at Sessions: Space 2020

Ready to take off and join thousands of attendees from around the world at Sessions: Space 2020 from December 16-17? The event, focused on space technology and dedicated to helping startups succeed in this exciting but daunting industry, features panel discussions and interviews with the planet’s top leaders, visionaries and creators.

Wednesday December 16

(all the time in PST)

9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Fast money: SMC Space Ventures, AFWERX and Space Force Accelerators

Find out how SMC Space Ventures, AFWERX, and Space Force Accelerators work together to connect startups with government organizations and resources in the space industry.

10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Sponsored by SP8CEVC

Introducing the launch of the world’s first space technology and human longevity-focused rolling fund in partnership with AngelList

Fireside chat with general partners and the SP8CEVC team covering the verticals of space technology and human longevity.

11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Quick money: working with the military to operationalize science for a transformational overmatch

Learn about the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory and the xTech Program of award competitions that accelerate innovative solutions that can help solve Army challenges.

11:30 – 12:30 p.m.

Launch comment session

Join us for a launch comment session open to all startups exhibiting at Sessions: Space 2020 moderated by staff.

1:00 – 1:50 p.m.

Sponsored by The Aerospace Corporation

University Showcase: Bold Innovation in Space, for Space (Part One)

Technologies to Boldly Advance in Space: For the past half century, space exploration and technology have focused on Earth. We have studied Earth, orbited Earth, and sent images of distant places to Earth. In the next decade, we will embark on a new commitment: We go into space to stay. We engage in space commerce, space habitation, and space exploration to not only stay in space, but to extend our human footprint in this solar system. To be successful, we need brave people and new technology to build and implement the next generation of space capabilities. We need to seize these space opportunities, avoid potential threats, and fulfill the promise of a multi-planet human race. This session features our partners USC and MIT as they provide information about their space programs. They are joined by university partners UCLA, ASU and Caltech, showcasing a range of emerging space technologies. By working with the Aerospace Corporation, these emerging capabilities can be assessed and integrated into government space missions to communicate, navigate, and explore in space with NASA, NOAA, and the Air Force.

Thursday December 17

9:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Cislunar Space: Building a Self-Sustaining Lunar Economy

We are on the threshold of a post-scarcity human future. Cislunar space, the area between the Earth and the Moon, holds the keys to an enormous number of opportunities.

9:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Quick Money: Advancing Space Technology With NASA SBIR

Learn about the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs powered by NASA.

10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Quick Money – NAVWAR SBIR / STTR Primer: The SBIR / STTR is a robust program designed to help small businesses address government needs while promoting commercialization. This session is dedicated to providing an introduction to the program with tips for getting involved and engaging with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR).

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Quick money: introduction to In-Q-Tel investment activities in the commercial space sector: In-Q-Tel is a strategic investment firm that works with the United States national security community. For 20 years, In-Q-Tel has served one mission: to bring the most sophisticated strategic know-how and capabilities to the US government and its allies through its unique investment model. Over the past decade, In-Q-Tel has been one of the most active investors in the commercial space sector, with a broad investment thesis that touches on many aspects of the sector. This session will provide an overview of In-Q-Tel as a whole, as well as a discussion of the company’s activities in the commercial space sector.

11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Quick Money: Enabling a Dual-Use Business Model with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)

Find out how you can participate in the development of on-demand space access IUDs, persistent satellite capabilities, and broadband spatial data transfer

11:30 – 12:30 p.m.

Starburst x – Pitch Me to the Moon: Starburst Aerospace and have teamed up to launch a pitching competition like no other: Pitch Me to the Moon. Think “Startup Battlefield”, but for space. Ten promising early-stage space startups (selected by Starburst) will have the opportunity to present their innovations live to a high-profile panel of judges from across the industry.

1:00 – 1:50 p.m.

Sponsored by The Aerospace Corporation

University Showcase: Bold Innovation in Space, for Space (Part Two)

Daring Missions – For the past half century, space exploration and technology have been focused on Earth. We have studied Earth, orbited Earth, and sent images of distant places to Earth. In the next decade, we will embark on a new commitment: We go into space to stay. We engage in space commerce, space habitation, and space exploration to not only stay in space, but to extend our human footprint in this solar system. To be successful, we need brave people and new technology to build and implement the next generation of space capabilities. We need to seize these space opportunities, avoid potential threats, and fulfill the promise of a multi-planet human race. This session features our partners USC and MIT as they provide information about their space programs. They are joined by university partners UCLA, ASU and Caltech, showcasing a range of emerging space technologies. By working with the Aerospace Corporation, these emerging capabilities can be evaluated and integrated into government space travel missions to communicate, navigate, and explore in space with NASA, NOAA, and the Air Force.

