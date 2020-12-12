Doctor Says TLC’s 1000 Pound Sister Are Dying!! (Find Out How Much Longer To Live)

TLC reality stars the 1000 pound sisters Tammy & Amy Slayton are not doing too well. And has learned that according to one doctor, the sisters are on the verge of death.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton hasn’t made any progress with her weight loss and health journey since season one of this TLC hit show. While on the show, her goal was to lose enough to qualify for gastric bypass surgery with her sister. But, Tammy has gained even more weight.

The network premiered the teaser for season 2, which is scheduled to air in Jan. 4, 2021. The short trailer offers a glimpse into all the drama coming up in the highly anticipated new episodes.

In the trailer Amy tells her sister that they all need to “change their eating habits”. Tammy tells her sister that needs to practice what she preaches. This causes the two sisters to argue.

Then, Tammy’s doctor says that he’s worried about her. He says that with how much she weighs, she has an 80% chance of dying in the next five years. Amy says that her sister’s health is in crisis. She’s worried that her sister is about to die.