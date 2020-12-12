Details revealed for Salman Khan’s cameo shoot for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha

Aamir Khan is pulling all stops to make sure his next Laal Singh Chadha is a big success. The actor who’s known to be a perfectionist is putting in all his efforts for his next and he’s able to get Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to do a cameo for his film. While Shah Rukh Khan has already shot for his cameo in Delhi, we hear Salman Khan is yet to shoot for his special role.





An online portal reveals more details about Salman Khan’s shoot and according to reports on the portal, we hear that the actor is going to give a whole day to shoot for his sequence. Salman Khan will be playing his beloved character Prem in the film and the actor has some 3 to 4 minutes cameo for it. The actor has allotted his whole one day for the shoot and made sure that he completes his part. The two will shoot at a city studio and as per reports, the shoot can happen this month or in January 2021 as per Dabangg Khan’s schedule. Since Salman Khan is currently shooting for Antim co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, he has not confirmed his date for his cameo-shoot.



Though this is the first time Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will be seen in the same film, they will not be sharing the same frame together. Laal Singh Chadha is the official remake of Forrest Gump and it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film will release on Christmas 2021 and we surely can’t wait for this mega-treat at the movies.