Covid-19: Mkhize to South Africans: Choose between life, sickness or death this festive season

- Health Minister
Zweli Mkhize urged South Africans to do things differently and save lives
this festive season.
- He warned them
they would face sickness and death if they ignored Covid-19 protocols.
- South Africa
officially entered its second wave of the global pandemic this month.
Health Minister
Zweli Mkhize has urged South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 protocols during
the December holidays or face sickness and death.
He was
speaking during a World Universal Health Day virtual event on Saturday.
The
health minister said the global pandemic could only be defeated by “each
and every South African’s sense of duty and compassion”.
“Only
you have the power to stop Covid-19,” he added during his virtual speech.
READ
| Covid-19: SA officially enters second wave
“The
has come for South Africans to make a choice – life, or sickness and
death. If we choose life, then we must realise we need to make sacrifices
during this festive season.
“It
will not be possible to celebrate holidays in a way we were accustomed to … we
must now realise that frivolities associated with the festive season must make
way for something that really matters – family and friends, caring for one
another’s physical and mental rejuvenation and preserving the spirit of
ubuntu.”
South
Africa has officially entered a second wave of the deadly Covid-19 global
pandemic.
In the
past two days, more than 8 000 new infections were recorded.
The virus
has claimed 22 952 lives so far in the country since March.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.