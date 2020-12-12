Covid-19: Mkhize to South Africans: Choose between life, sickness or death this festive season

Health Minister

Zweli Mkhize urged South Africans to do things differently and save lives

this festive season.

He warned them

they would face sickness and death if they ignored Covid-19 protocols.

South Africa

officially entered its second wave of the global pandemic this month.

Health Minister

Zweli Mkhize has urged South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 protocols during

the December holidays or face sickness and death.

He was

speaking during a World Universal Health Day virtual event on Saturday.

The

health minister said the global pandemic could only be defeated by “each

and every South African’s sense of duty and compassion”.

“Only

you have the power to stop Covid-19,” he added during his virtual speech.

“The

has come for South Africans to make a choice – life, or sickness and

death. If we choose life, then we must realise we need to make sacrifices

during this festive season.

“It

will not be possible to celebrate holidays in a way we were accustomed to … we

must now realise that frivolities associated with the festive season must make

way for something that really matters – family and friends, caring for one

another’s physical and mental rejuvenation and preserving the spirit of

ubuntu.”

South

Africa has officially entered a second wave of the deadly Covid-19 global

pandemic.

In the

past two days, more than 8 000 new infections were recorded.

The virus

has claimed 22 952 lives so far in the country since March.