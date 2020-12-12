COVID-19 Could Improve Clinical Trials

In the race to find effective treatments for COVID-19, scientists are organizing clinical trials that test multiple drugs simultaneously, hoping to quickly determine which ones work best.

These “platform” trials have already led to significant breakthroughs.

One, sponsored by the University of Oxford, tested multiple treatments, including the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine, the HIV protease inhibitors lopinavir and ritonavir, and the steroid dexamethasone. The conclusion? Hydroxychloroquine and protease inhibitors don’t work, but dexamethasone significantly reduces mortality among hospitalized patients. Many people attribute the rapid recovery of President Trump to this steroid.

Another platform trial at the National Institutes of Health this spring found that the antiviral remdesivir could shorten hospital stays for COVID-19 patients by an average of four days, a game changer in the battle to prevent our system of care from medical staff is overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.

These platform tests are far superior to traditional tests, and it’s ridiculous that it took a global pandemic to drive their widespread adoption. Making platform testing the industry standard would help patients fight diseases ranging from Alzheimer’s to cancer to rare diseases.

Traditional trials assess whether a single experimental treatment improves patient outcomes compared to a placebo or the existing standard of care. This approach is scientifically sound, but quite ineffective.

This is because if several experimental drugs are ready for human testing at around the same time, those treatments need to be evaluated individually. Each traditional trial requires its own funding sources, collaborating physicians, and patients. And since data collection techniques can vary in those trials, it is difficult to make direct comparisons on which drug works best.

In contrast, in platform trials, researchers test multiple interventions simultaneously. The most promising candidates move on to the next stage of the trial, while treatments that don’t work well are discarded. And researchers can introduce potential new treatments at each phase.

This approach has several advantages. It is faster, uses fewer participants, requires fewer patients to receive a placebo or standard of care as part of the control group, and allows direct comparisons.

Here in the US, North Carolina-based Wake Forest Baptist Health recently became the first hospital in the country to enroll patients in a platform trial. And the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston is in the early stages of its own COVID-19 platform trial.

Platform assays would be especially useful in rare disease research. Since these diseases affect a small or very small number of patients, traditional trials that require large groups of participants are not feasible. Rare diseases also tend to attract less funding. Platform trials can provide high-quality evidence without a large group of participants and at a lower cost than standard trials.

Recognizing these benefits, the Children’s Tumor Foundation, of which I am president, recently launched INTUITT-NF2. This innovative testing platform is capable of evaluating treatments for multiple tumor manifestations in neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) at the same time. NF2 is a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on the nerves and in the brain.

Our organization is also playing a key role in the EU Patient Centered Clinical Trials Platforms (EU-PEARL) project, a public-private partnership aimed at promoting the use of platform trials.

While this promising approach is expected to be mainstreaming, the pharmaceutical industry will need incentives to collaborate. Specifically, the legal departments of competing pharmaceutical firms will need to find acceptable ways to work together on the joint design and joint execution of drug trials without compromising the intellectual property of any company.

Those challenges are worth overcoming. The lives of patients are at stake.

Platform trials are already playing a vital role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Making them the industry standard would deliver life-saving treatments to patients faster, more efficiently, and more often.

Annette Bakker, Ph.D., is president of the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

