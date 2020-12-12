Composers Salim-Sulaiman talk about hit tracks from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi on its 12th anniversary

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra, was a runaway blockbuster. The romantic film was Aditya Chopra’s third directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan and marked the debut of Anushka Sharma in 2008. The film had a chartbuster music album, composed by Salim and Sulaiman Merchant. On the 12th release anniversary of the film, the talented duo revealed something unknown about the hit song Haule Haule.



They said that the mukhda of Haule Haule Ho Jayega Pyaar was actually an Aditya Chopra tune. Sulaiman reveals, “The song’s lyrics actually came from the scene that Adi had written and it ended with the dialogue ‘Taani partner, haule haule ho jayega pyaar’. Adi kept humming a kind of rough tune to these lyrics and it sounded good, even in its rough basic form, so we decided to develop it further with Jaideep (Sahni). We decided to keep the melody as simple as possible.”



Speaking more about the creative vision for the song, Sulaiman says, “The film was so well written, conceived with exact places and spots for songs and the brief was very simple. Raj and Suri (both played by SRK) were to have their own distinct identities through music. Suri being the traditional husband and Raj, the urban hero. The music had to be simple melodies that even the most basic person would be able to sing and get the feeling of comfort and love when you heard them. Quite a tall order coming from the legacy of Aditya Chopra and his mega-successful films with super hit songs.”



Salim adds, “Composing music for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was a huge opportunity. We had worked with Adi as a producer on Chak De! India and Aaja Nachley but Adi as a director was special. We wanted this album to be most memorable for us and the audience but more importantly, I wanted the music to work for the film.”

The song Haule Haule even bagged Sukhwinder Singh the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Male). Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma went on to work together again in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero.