College football schedule, TV channels, start times for 2020 conference championship games

Conference championship week is finally here, bringing with it the rights to claim superiority over (nearly) every other team in your league.

And, as usual, the conference championship games will go a long way in determining the College Football Playoff semifinals. This year, that prestigious group of impactful games has shrunk to just three games: The ACC, Big Ten and SEC championship games.

As it stands now, No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Florida all control their destinies to make the CFP; a loss, however, could likely end any chances of being one of those final four teams.

So it only makes sense that Alabama takes on Florida in the SEC championship; Notre Dame faces Clemson in the ACC; and Ohio State — which can make the Big Ten title game after the conference waived its six-game requirement — must beat 15th-ranked Northwestern to make the Playoff.

Another game worth watching is No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Oklahoma. Those teams are both dark horse Playoff candidates who stand to be in serious contention if chaos breaks out among the previously mentioned games. That said, it’s worth noting that no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff.

Something else to watch: the Sun Belt championship game between No. 17 Louisiana and No. 11 Coastal Carolina and the AAC championship game between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 18 Tulsa. The winner of those games will likely claim the Group of 5 spot in the New Year’s 6 bowls. Cincinnati has the inside track for that position.

With that, here’s everything you need to know to watch conference championship weekend:

College football conference championship schedule

Friday, Dec. 18

Game Time (ET) TV channel C-USA championship

TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. CBS Sports Network, fuboTV MAC championship

No. 24 Buffalo vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Pac-12 championship

TBD vs. TBD (Pac-12) TBD Fox, fuboTV

Saturday, Dec. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Big 12 championship

No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Oklahoma Noon ABC, fuboTV Sun Belt championship

No. 17 Louisiana at No. 11 Coastal Carolina Noon TBD Big Ten championship

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Northwestern Noon Fox, fuboTV ACC championship

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Clemson 4 p.m. ABC, fuboTV SEC championship

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 6 Florida 8 p.m. CBS, fuboTV AAC championship

No. 18 Tulsa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati 8 p.m. ABC, fuboTV MWC championship

TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD

How to watch, live stream college football games

The conference championship will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ABC, Fox and CBS. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Fox.com, ESPN+ or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

