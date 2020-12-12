College football schedule, TV channels, start times for 2020 conference championship games

Conference championship week is finally here, bringing with it the rights to claim superiority over (nearly) every other team in your league.
And, as usual, the conference championship games will go a long way in determining the College Football Playoff semifinals. This year, that prestigious group of impactful games has shrunk to just three games: The ACC, Big Ten and SEC championship games.
As it stands now, No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Florida all control their destinies to make the CFP; a loss, however, could likely end any chances of being one of those final four teams.
MORE: Watch select NCAA football games live with fuboTV (7-day trial)
So it only makes sense that Alabama takes on Florida in the SEC championship; Notre Dame faces Clemson in the ACC; and Ohio State — which can make the Big Ten title game after the conference waived its six-game requirement — must beat 15th-ranked Northwestern to make the Playoff.
Another game worth watching is No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Oklahoma. Those teams are both dark horse Playoff candidates who stand to be in serious contention if chaos breaks out among the previously mentioned games. That said, it’s worth noting that no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff.
Something else to watch: the Sun Belt championship game between No. 17 Louisiana and No. 11 Coastal Carolina and the AAC championship game between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 18 Tulsa. The winner of those games will likely claim the Group of 5 spot in the New Year’s 6 bowls. Cincinnati has the inside track for that position.
With that, here’s everything you need to know to watch conference championship weekend:
College football conference championship schedule
Friday, Dec. 18
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|C-USA championship
TBD vs. TBD
|7 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network, fuboTV
|MAC championship
No. 24 Buffalo vs. TBD
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
|Pac-12 championship
TBD vs. TBD (Pac-12)
|TBD
|Fox, fuboTV
Saturday, Dec. 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Big 12 championship
No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Oklahoma
|Noon
|ABC, fuboTV
|Sun Belt championship
No. 17 Louisiana at No. 11 Coastal Carolina
|Noon
|TBD
|Big Ten championship
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Northwestern
|Noon
|Fox, fuboTV
|ACC championship
No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Clemson
|4 p.m.
|ABC, fuboTV
|SEC championship
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 6 Florida
|8 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|AAC championship
No. 18 Tulsa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati
|8 p.m.
|ABC, fuboTV
|MWC championship
TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD
How to watch, live stream college football games
The conference championship will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ABC, Fox and CBS. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Fox.com, ESPN+ or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
College football conference championship scores
Friday, Dec. 18
|Game
|C-USA championship
TBD vs. TBD
|MAC championship
No. 24 Buffalo vs. TBD
|Pac-12 championship
TBD vs. TBD (Pac-12)
Saturday, Dec. 19
|Game
|Big 12 championship
No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Oklahoma
|Sun Belt championship
No. 17 Louisiana at No. 11 Coastal Carolina
|Big Ten championship
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Northwestern
|ACC championship
No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Clemson
|SEC championship
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 6 Florida
|AAC championship
No. 18 Tulsa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati
|MWC championship
TBD vs. TBD