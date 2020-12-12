Cloudtail India FY20 revenue rises 27 pc to Rs 11,412 crore – Latest News

Cloudtail India, one of the largest sellers on Amazon India marketplace, clocked a 27.6 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 11,412.75 crore in FY20, as per regulatory documents. The company’s revenue stood at Rs 8,944.71 crore in FY19, according to Registrar of Companies filing – shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

Its net profit more than doubled to Rs 67.54 crore in FY20 as against Rs 29.38 crore in FY19, according to the documents.

Cloudtail did not respond to an email seeking comment.

It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prione Business Services – a joint venture between NR Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures and Amazon.

Amazon holds 24 per cent share in the JV.

Cloudtail is primarily engaged in the business of trading in goods on the e-commerce marketplace.