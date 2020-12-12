Chris Evans Joins Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay’s Star-Studded Movie

WENN

The ‘Captain America’ actor is officially added to the ‘Don’t Look Up’ star-studded ensemble that also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Jonah Hill.

“Captain America” hunk Chris Evans has joined Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep, and Cate Blanchett in director Adam McKay‘s latest star-studded movie.

The as-yet-untitled project, about two astronomers who try to warn people about an asteroid hurtling towards Earth, also boasts Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi, and Ariana Grande, and now Evans has joined in the fun, according to .

The actor won’t have to travel far for his new role – production is already underway in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

McKay is directing and co-producing the film from a script he wrote for Netflix.

Chris Evans is also set to lend his voice to Buzz Lightyear in a new Pixar movie. Titled “Lightyear“, the upcoming movie is a prequel to the “Toy Story” film series. “Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on,” the actor explained.

He also insisted he wasn’t replacing Tim Allen in the film. “Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance,” he said. “I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling. I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1.. I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited.”

The Marvel star was last seen on the big screen in 2019’s “Knives Out“. He also starred on miniseries “Defending Jacob” last year. His other next projects include “The Gray Man” which will reunite him with “Captain America” director, the Russo brothers.