Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith: WBC title now up for grabs

The WBC world super middleweight title will also be up for grabs when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Callum Smith do battle at the Alamodome in Texas and on DAZN next week.

Canelo will drop back down to the 168-pound limit to take on WBA champion Smith, who boasts a 27-0 record and is ranked by The Ring magazine as the best in the division.

The four-division world champion from Mexico and Briton Smith needed no extra incentive to win on Dec. 19, but they have now been informed the vacant WBC strap will also be there for the taking.

As the mandatory challenger, Avni Yildirim will be in line to face the winner of the bout between Canelo and Smith within 90 days of their bout.

“Canelo and Callum will give the world a superb closing of a difficult year and will make fans from around the world celebrate with much entertainment and enjoyment. I would like to personally praise Avni Yildirim for his exemplary collaboration to make this a reality,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said.

Both Smith and Alvarez have won WBC straps previously, the latter holding the super welterweight and middleweight straps and the former the Diamond belt at 168 pounds.

“Canelo Alvarez is the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet, and Callum Smith is the No. 1 super middleweight on the planet — so it is fitting for the winner to proudly wear the green and gold belt on Dec. 19,” promoter Eddie Hearn said.