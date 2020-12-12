Butch Jones expected to be named Arkansas State HC

Butch Jones is back in the head coaching world.

Jones is expected to be named the head coach at Arkansas State, according to multiple

reporters.

The 52-year-old coach has served as a special assistant to Nick Saban at Alabama this year. He has been with the Crimson Tide since being fired by Tennessee in 2017.

Jones coached at Central Michigan and Cincinnati prior to Tennessee. He has gone 84-54 as a head coach.

Arkansas State needed a new head coach after Blake Anderson left for Utah State. The Red Wolves have had a pretty strong football program over the last 10 years. Hugh Freeze and Gus Malzahn have both had one-year stints as the head coach there.