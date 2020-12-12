Bullish divergence, TD9 ‘buy signal’ lines up for new Bitcoin relief rally By Cointelegraph

Bullish divergence, TD9 ‘buy signal’ lines up for new Bitcoin relief rally
The price of (BTC) has rebounded strongly from less than $ 17,600 to $ 18,400 in the last 24 hours. Now, two major technical indicators are signaling the likelihood of a further relief rally.
Bitcoin’s 4-hour price chart shows bullish divergence just as it prints a TD9 buy signal. Both indicators usually light up when an asset experiences a strong sell-off and the selling pressure wears off.
