Bullish divergence, TD9 ‘buy signal’ lines up for new Bitcoin relief rally By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s 4-hour price chart shows bullish divergence just as it prints a TD9 buy signal. Both indicators usually light up when an asset experiences a strong sell-off and the selling pressure wears off.

The price of (BTC) has rebounded strongly from less than $ 17,600 to $ 18,400 in the last 24 hours. Now, two major technical indicators are signaling the likelihood of a further relief rally.

