Brian McFadden Reveals Secret to Conceiving ‘Miracle’ Baby After Fiancee’s Miscarriages

The Westlife star credits Mike Tindall who’s married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall for helping him and fiancee Danielle Parkinson conceive a ‘miracle’ baby.

Irish pop star Brian McFadden and his fiancee turned to a celebrity dietician known for helping women overhaul their lifestyles to conceive on the advice of British royal family member Mike Tindall.

The former England rugby star, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II‘s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, put McFadden and his partner, Danielle Parkinson, in touch with the health expert, who is based in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, after they suffered their second miscarriage – and now they are expecting a baby via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in May (21).

In a joint interview on British talk show “Loose Women“, the singer said, “There’s this girl in Dubai called Simone and she’s this dietary magician when it comes to helping people to get pregnant, whether it’s through IVF or naturally.”

“So Mike told me all about her and we got in touch with Simone, and she basically changed our complete diet. Mike and Zara did it, and he swore by it. He said, ‘Everybody that we’ve put onto this lady and had done this diet, has gone on to get pregnant and have a successful pregnancy,’ so we thought we might as well give it a try.”

“So after the second pregnancy (loss) we thought we’d take a little bit of time before we did the third implant because I think we were (a) little bit too soon after the first when we did the second. It completely changed our lifestyle.”

McFadden and Parkinson announced their happy news in November (20) when Danielle was 15 weeks into her “miracle” pregnancy.

The “Boyzlife” star is also father to daughters Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with ex-wife Kerry Katona.

Meanwhile, Zara and Mike Tindall also have lots to celebrate – they announced this week they are expecting their third child, a sibling for daughters Mia, six, and two-year-old Lena.