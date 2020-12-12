Branson’s Virgin Galactic cuts short key test flight from New Mexico spaceport By

© . FILE PHOTO: Sir Richard Branson stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the start of trading in Virgin Galactic in New York



By Joey Roulette

() – Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:) Inc cut short a key test flight of its suborbital SpaceShipTwo Unity plane on Saturday, though the reason was not immediately provided.

Richard Branson’s space tourism company, which is preparing for commercial flights next year, was aiming to send its air-launched vehicle to an altitude as high as 50 miles to test its cabin experience and boosters in-flight.

“Pilots and vehicles back safe and sound,” the company said in a Twitter post.