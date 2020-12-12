Boxing news, Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua after Kubrat Pulev KO

Tyson Fury has called out Anthony Joshua to stop going “around the bushes” and make the heavyweight unification fight the world is waiting to see after knocking out Kubrat Pulev on Sunday.

Joshua has an agreement in principle to fight Fury, the WBC champion, for a two-fight deal in 2021 to unify all four titles in an all-British blockbuster. It would be one of the biggest fights in living memory, certainly the biggest in British boxing history.

Fury and Joshua are each other’s final hurdles to undisputed glory, yet a fight between the pair has never eventuated.

With Puvlev’s dispatching, 2021 may well prove to be the year the heavyweight division gets its modern-day climax, and the ‘Gypsy King’ raced to Twitter to ensure Joshua wouldn’t go “around the bushes.”

Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua for unification heavyweight fight. (Getty/Twitter) (Getty)

“Anthony Joshua just shit himself on live television,” Fury said in a video uploaded to social media.

“He got asked if he wanted the fight and he went around the bushes and put his ass on the edge.

“I want the fight. I want the fight next. I’ll knock him out inside of three rounds. I can’t wait to knock him out.”

Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, said that he would quickly start work on making the fight.

Speaking after his ninth round KO on Sunday, however, Joshua was somewhat vague over a Fury matchup.

“Since I came into this game in 2013, I have been chasing all the belts,” Joshua said.

“I have been dealing with mandatories. Of course I want the challenge — it’s not about the opponent, it’s about the legacy and the belts.

“Whoever has got the belt, I’d love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury.”

Joshua also posted a photo to twitter captioned: “we don’t have to prove anyting to no one but ourselves”, in what seems to perhaps be a clap-back at Fury’s call-out.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, however, was more direct, saying Fury was “the only fight to sign next”.

“Since he (Joshua) came into my office, he wanted to be undisputed champion of the world,” Hearn said.

“We are going to be friendly, we are going to be nice, we know what we have to do starting from tomorrow: to make the Tyson Fury fight straightaway.

“It’s the only fight to be made in boxing. It’s the biggest fight in boxing.”

