Blockstack’s CEO looks to build a new framework for crypto securities By Cointelegraph

Blockstack’s CEO looks to build a new framework for crypto securities
You could argue that the crypto industry should be crowdsourcing Blockstack’s legal expenses.
Blockstack’s trailblazing work with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the initial coin offering (ICO) for its native Stacks (STX) tokens made headlines in mid-2019. On Monday, Cointelegraph reported on Blockstack’s legal analysis that said that upon the launch of its 2.0 network next month, Stacks will be sufficiently decentralized to leave the status of a security. Blockstack itself will be rebranding to Hiro Systems to further encourage the independence of Stacks tokens.
