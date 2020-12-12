Blac Chyna’s BF Accused of Being Gay; The alleged lover tells Chyna ‘We are sharing’

This week started off great for Blac Chyna, as WeTV announced a new reality show starring Blac Chyna, has learned. But it ended badly, with her new boyfriend accused of being gay.

Last night, Blac Chyna’s new boyfriend was betrayed by a man claiming to be her gay lover …

It all started after Chyna shared a photo of her new boo with the caption “Minas.”

Shortly after Chyna posted the photo, a gay man named Sola Radio jumped into the comments to spill tea. According to him, he has been dating Chyna’s man for some time.

CHYNA NEGRA PREGNANT – POSSIBLY BY A GAY MAN !!

He explained, “[He’s] been my nigga [for some time]I guess we’ll share now. “

We’re pretty sure this little drama will make it to Chyna’s new reality show. Here’s a preview for it: