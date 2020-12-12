Bitcoin price correction continues, dashing hopes of $20K in 2020 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price correction continues, dashing hopes of $20K in 2020
(BTC) continues to be in correction mode with BTC price dropping below $17,600 on Dec. 11, the lowest level since November.
Every beautiful rally comes to an end and gets followed by a corrective period. This correction seems to have started with the price currently down more than 10% since touching a new all-time high ten days ago.
