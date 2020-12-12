Bhumi Pednekar picks Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan if she ever gets stuck in a haunted house

Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgamati has got a direct-to-digital release. The actress who’s stuck in a haunted house in the film has some great chills and some amazing suspense in store for the viewers.



Recently the actress was giving an interview for an online portal and she was asked in a fun-rapid fire round which two celebrities she would pick if she was stuck in a haunted house in real life. While first the actress says that she would pick the cast of Durgamati but when the interviewer asks her to pick actors not a part of the film she quickly takes Kartik Aaryan’s name. She states the reason being, “I would want Kartik (Aaryan) because he would keep me really, really entertained.” And her second name was Ayushmann but then changed it to Akshay Kumar. “It would be Akshay sir as he would protect us in that haunted house.” Now that’s a fun reply. The actress picks her Pati Patni Aur Woh and Toilet Ek Prem Katha co-stars respectively.



She’s always mentioned how she’s had a blast working with Kartik in PPAW and no wonder she states the reason for being entertained by the young actor even in a haunted house. And with Akshay Kumar who’s known to be the fittest actor in town, we’re sure even the haunted house would stay away from Khiladi Kumar and his flying kicks and punches. This year Bhumi Pednekar has delivered some great performances in Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare and now Durgamati. The actress always picks unique films and surprises us with her performances and bold choices.