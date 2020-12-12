Best

Best Webcams for your TV

2020

You may not realize it, but you can actually use a webcam with the TV in your home for your video calling needs. With so many options to choose from, it can be tough to find the best TV webcams, but we’ve rounded up some of the best that can handle just about every situation you throw at it. The Facebook Portal TV is our favorite thanks to its easy integration with your Facebook account, along with the built-in Amazon Alexa smart features, packing a nice one-two punch to keep in touch with the family or even if you just want one of the best webcams to connect to your TV.

Best TV Webcam Overall: Facebook Portal TV

The Facebook Portal TV is an easy choice for the best TV webcams thanks to its simple installation process and included features. Just about everyone you know likely has a Facebook or WhatsApp account, so getting everything setup is as easy as signing into your account. Plus, you have the added benefit of onboard Amazon Alexa for easy integration with your smart home. Those concerned about privacy, can throw those concerns to the wayside, as there are buttons to disable both the microphone and the camera. The Portal TV even goes an extra step for the camera, including a built-in camera cover that easily slides over the camera when it’s not in use. As for that camera, you’ll also have the added benefit of it automatically panning and zooming to ensure that everyone is in the frame throughout your video chats. On paper, the Portal TV looks like it’s a home run, but there are a few concerns to be aware of. Notably, the video resolution is limited to 720p, which at this price, doesn’t make too much sense. Another potential frustration is that there is currently no support for the likes of Zoom or GoToMeeting with the Portal TV. And if you’re the type to wear a tin-foil hat, using this webcam may not feel the greatest, as you must provide Facebook with your information, along with having a camera and microphones in your home. Pros: Easy integration with Facebook or WhatsApp

Smart Sound makes it easier to be heard

Amazon Alexa built-in

Quickly disable camera and microphone when not being used

Camera automatically pans and zooms to keep everyone in frame Cons: No Zoom or GoToMeeting support

720p video resolution

Allowing Facebook access to a camera/microphone in your home

Best TV Webcam Overall Facebook Portal TV

Video chat with friends and family thanks to Facebook The Facebook Portal TV is a great solution for those who have a Facebook and want to chat with friends and family.

Best TV Webcam for 4K: * Logitech Brio 4K*

Those looking for the mac-daddy of webcams can’t look past the Logitech Brio 4K. Not only do you get 4K HDR video recording, but this webcam is also certified to work with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. However, Windows users get the added benefit of Windows Hello support. In addition to recording video at either 4K or 1080p, the Brio includes a 5X digital zoom and “RightLight” so that you never look awkward on camera. While 4K video is limited to streaming at 30FPS, you can pump the brakes, transition to 1080p, and get up to 60FPS if you want smooth and fluid video. To make sure that you get the right picture, the Brio features an adjustable Field of View, with options of 65, 78, or 90 degrees. Logitech has packed just about the entire kitchen sink into the Brio, making it quite an impressive webcam. However, unless you need 4K video, the Brio will sport a lot more bells and whistles than what you probably will ever use. There are plenty of other, less expensive webcams that can do almost just as well as the Brio at just a fraction of the cost. Pros: 4K HDR video recording

Automatically adjusts exposure and contrast

Multiple connection types

Dual omni-directional microphones with noise cancellation Cons: Expensive

Cannot just sit on a TV stand

Best TV Webcam for 4K Logitech Brio 4K

Get the highest video resolution possible Logitech’s Brio 4K sports either 4K or 1080p video recording, multiple viewing angles, and supports Windows Hello.

Best Value TV Webcam: AUKEY PC-W3 1080p Webcam

AUKEY may not be the first company you think of when it comes to finding the best webcams. However, the company has stretched its wings beyond providing some of the best USB-C portable chargers. With the need for solid webcams at an all-time high, AUKEY has capitalized on the market and has delivered quite well with the recently-released PC-W3 1080p Webcam. In addition to recording video at 1080p resolution at 30fps, the PC-W3 webcam has built-in automatic color correction. This helps to make sure you look good regardless of how much light is available in the room. The dual-stereo microphones not only ensure you are heard loud and clear, but there is also built-in noise cancellation so that any extra noise is filtered out. AUKEY also seemed to think of everything, providing different ways to mount this webcam, including the use of a stand, clip, or mount. With the AUKEY PC-W3 webcam, you will miss out on a built-in privacy shutter. This may leave you needing or wanting to unplug the webcam whenever it’s not actively being used. And while the 1080p video resolution is going to be great for just about everyone, you are limited to wide-angle recording, so you won’t be able to adjust the focal length while on your video calls. Pros: Automatic color correction

Works with just about every video conference software

Can be mounted in multiple ways

Built-in stereo microphones Cons: No built-in privacy shutter

Limited to wide-angle recording

Best Value TV Webcam AUKEY PC-W3 1080p Webcam

Best bang for the buck If you want a great video conferencing webcam to add to your TV, you can’t go wrong with the AUKEY PC-W3.

Best Multi-Purpose TV Webcam: * Logitech C920s*

Logitech has its hands in a lot of different pots when it comes to the computer world, including the best ergonomic mouse and the best keyboards for Chromebooks. Another facet where Logitech excels is when it comes to webcams, as evidenced by our inclusion of the BRIO 4K webcam in this list. The Logitech C920s may not have all the bells and whistles as its larger brother, but that’s just fine because it still offers a great experience at less than half the cost. Logitech opted to use a 1080p camera in the C920s, which should be more than fine for the needs of most people. For those times where you don’t have a video call to make, but you don’t want to unplug the camera, you can just throw on the detachable privacy cover. Logitech also packed in automatic light correction, ensuring that you don’t look like a shadow in the night just because the room you are in is dimly lit. The C920s hits a lot of the key features that folks are looking for in the best TV webcam, but not everything is perfect. For one, unlike the included privacy shutter, the stand the camera is mounted to is not detachable. This could lead to a frustrating installation process if your TV is not conducive to having something mounted on it. The included cable also may be a bit too short, as it measures in at just around 3-feet, leaving you to grab one of the better microUSB cables available. Pros: 1080p resolution at 30fps

Removable privacy cover

Dual stereo microphones

Automatic light correction Cons: Stand is not detachable

Included cable may be too short (1.5m)

Best Multi-Purpose TV Webcam Logitech C920s

Use this webcam for every situation Whether you want to use the Logitech C920s with your TV or your computer, this has you covered.

Best TV Webcam for Plug and Play: Septekon Streaming Web Camera

Instead of having to deal with any annoying software just to get things set up, why not get a webcam designed for “plug-and-play”? Well, that’s exactly what you’ll find with the Septekon Streaming Web Camera. Between its 1080p video resolution and dual stereo microphones with built in noise reduction, this webcam is great for everyone. We already mentioned that you don’t have to download anything to get the video calls rolling. Just plug your Septekon Webcam into your TV of choice and get started. Another great feature of this webcam is that it can be rotated up to 360-degrees and tilted up or down at up to 30-degrees. This ensures that your picture is focused where it needs to be, regardless of where you are in the room in comparison to your TV. There are a couple of downsides to this webcam from Septekon, with the biggest being the lack of an included privacy shutter. Sure, you can just unplug it whenever the video calls are over, but including a shutter would have been a cherry on top. Plus, the included mount cannot be removed, so you are stuck mounting the Septekon webcam to the top of your TV. Pros: 1080p resolution at 30fps

Microphones feature noise reduction and echo cancellation

No drivers needed for installation

Can be rotated 360-degrees and titled up to 30-degrees Cons: No privacy shutter included

Included mount is not removable

Best TV Webcam for Plug and Play Septekon Streaming Web Camera

Just plug it in and get started Forget messing with annoying software with the Septekon Streaming Web Camera.

Best TV Webcams for Beginners: Qtniue Webcam with Microphone and Privacy Cover

When it comes to finding just a basic, no-frills webcam, there are more options out there than you may think. But the Qtniue Webcam is our favorite thanks to the combination of the 1080p video recording along with the included privacy shutter. The camera rotates up to 360-degrees, making it easy to move around to catch the right angle for that upcoming meeting. This is also helped by the mount that Qtniue includes with its webcam. With this mount, you can easily install it on any screen you have, including your laptop, computer monitor, and of course, your TV. This webcam features an anti-slip and anti-scratch design aimed to keep your TV looking great even if you need to mount the webcam on top. If it’s just you who are planning to be making these video calls, then you may not enjoy the rest of the room being shown. But that’s one thing to consider with the Qtniue webcam, as it features a 95-degree wide-angle Field of View. Plus, those who plan on using this with their Mac or Windows computer may experience issues that force you to disable the built-in webcam if there is one. Pros: 1080p video recording

Privacy shutter included

Rotates at up to 360-degrees

Versatile mount included Cons: 95-degree FoV may be too wide for some

May experience issues if using with Windows or Mac

Best TV Webcams for Beginners Qtniue Webcam with Microphone and Privacy Cover

The best webcam without all of the extra frills Get the best no-frills experience with the Qtniue Webcam, as this is perfect for beginners.