Best Buy Canada’s Mobile Friends and Family Sale slashes prices on phones and accessories

A fully charged phone is a necessary distraction during a normal holiday season — but this year it’s an absolute lifesaver.
Whether you’re still looking for last-minute gift ideas or you’ve been coveting a new Pixel Stand for yourself, ’tis the season for Best Buy Canada’s Mobile Friends and Family Sale. Take advantage of some sweet deals on mobile devices, chargers, and other accessories below, or scope the entire sale on Best Buy’s site.
Below are some of the top deals:
Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB in Mystic Bronze (Unlocked) for $1,557.99 (save $262)
Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB in Crush Black (Unlocked) for $539.99 (save $60)
Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Plus) 5G 128GB in Cosmic Black (Unlocked) for $1,329.99 (save $250)
Wireless Charging Stands
Google Pixel Stand for $79.99 (save $30)
Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $24.99 (save $10)
Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand in Black for $29.99 (save $10)
Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Qi Dual Wireless Charging Pad for $39.99 (save $20)
Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Wireless Charging Stand With Speaker for $49.99 (save $20)
Belkin PowerHouse Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch for $99.99 (save $30)
Samsung Qi Wireless Convertible Pad/Stand for $34.99 (save $35)
Samsung Qi Compatible Wireless Charging Stand for $54.99 (save $55)
Accessories and Adapters
Samsung Micro USB-A to USB-C Adapter for $7.99 (save $7)
Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge 2-Port USB Car Charger and Cable for $29.99 (save $4.96)
PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer and Charger for $79.99 (save $20)
Samsung S Pen for Galaxy Note20 & Note20 Ultra for $29.99 (save $30)
Samsung 45W Fast Charging 2.0 USB-C Travel Power Adapter for $32.99 (save $32)
Samsung GLAP Play Galaxy Gaming Controller for Android for $49.99 (save $50)
Power Banks
Belkin BOOST CHARGE 5,000 mAh USB-A/USB-C Power Bank with Stand for $29.99 (save $5)
Belkin 10,000 mAh USB-A/USB-C Power Bank for $39.99 (save $5)
Belkin 20,000 mAh Dual USB-A/USB-C Power Bank for $39.99 (save $10)
Kopplen 10000 mAh Dual USB Power Bank for $22.99 (save $12)
Kopplen 20000 mAh Dual USB Power Bank for $39.99 (save $20)
Bluetooth Headsets
Jabra Talk 5 Bluetooth Headset for $19.99 (save $10)
Jabra Talk 55 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headset for $89.99 (save $10)
Motorola HK375 Bluetooth Headset in Grey for $39.99 (save $10)
Motorola Boom 3 Bluetooth Headset for $64.99 (save $15)
Jabra Talk 25 Bluetooth Headset for $29.99 (save $20)
Jabra Talk 35 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headset for $49.99 (save $30)
