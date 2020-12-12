Best Buy Canada’s Gift Countdown Sale slashes prices on smart home devices

For most of us, this year’s been a blur of undistinguishable days full of Zoom meetings, Uber Eats, and a whole lot of cabin fever. So you’d be forgiven if you failed to notice that the big day is just two weeks away.

But if you’re still starting your shopping, Best Buy’s got your back with early Boxing Day deals on a ton of smart home products and other great tech gifts. Check out the smart home deals below, or peruse the entire Gifting Countdown Sale on Best Buy’s site.

Facebook Portal 10″ (2nd Gen) Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $149 (save $101)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels for $229.99 (save $50)

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $699.99 (save $300)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) w/ Clock & Sengled A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulb for $49.99 (save $45)

Facebook Portal TV Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $169 (save $30)

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Google Assistant for $35.01 (save $35)

Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden for $99.99 (save $30)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $499.99 (save $100)

August Smart Lock & Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $199.99 (save $60)

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security Kit (2nd Gen) for $239.99 (save $90)

Source: Best Buy Canada