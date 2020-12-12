Australian cricket team news | Shaun Marsh finished as Aussie player, two greats believe

Shaun Marsh is finished as an Australian player despite a vintage form spike this season, Aussie greats Brad Haddin and Brett Lee believe.

Marsh made two Sheffield Shield centuries to throw his name back into the Test selection mix and made a bright start to the BBL on Saturday, top-scoring with 62 as Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers.

While Australian coach Justin Langer hasn’t closed the door on the 37-year-old, especially with a raft of injuries to key batsmen, Marsh still looks long odds to again represent his country.

“I think Shaun Marsh’s time is done,” Haddin said on Fox Cricket.

“The theatre around it sounds great. He has started the Sheffield Shield season in fine form, he’s played really well tonight but he’s 37 years of age.

“You’ve got to move on. Everyone wants him to play again for Australia because he is such a good person but I think we’ve got to look at someone else.”

Shaun Marsh of the Melbourne Renegades bats during a BBL win over Perth Scorchers. (Getty)

Lee agreed.

“The hardest thing for me is when he is on he is so good to watch,” Lee said.

“He has had his opportunities, he has had his chances. It’s probably been injury that has let him down rather than form.”

Langer said that Marsh was not out of the running, despite being in the twilight of his career.

“You never discriminate against age. He’s doing everything possible,” Langer told Seven on Friday.

“His numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket – not only this year but the back end of last year – were absolutely elite.

“There’s no more popular player in the Australian cricket team than Shaun, maybe his brother (Mitch) actually.

“It’s an incredible family, the Marsh family, they’re much loved within the team.”