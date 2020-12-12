Aussie grandmother’s bleak year living through pandemic in Italy

When Winnifred Rosser’s daughter almost died giving birth, the Australian grandmother was desperate to get home from Europe to be with her.

It was early October when the 70-year-old expat received the distressing call to say her daughter was suffering from severe complications during child birth.

Up until this point, the grandmother never considered leaving her adopted home of Italy.

Ms Rosser lives in the small town of Polinago, just over an hour from Bologna in northern Italy, while her daughter is almost 16,000km away in Melbourne.

Yet, despite the urgency of needing to be by her daughter’s side, Ms Rosser said the exorbitant cost of flights and hotel quarantine as well as the almost 60-hour estimated travel proved too great.

“I had the painful realisation that it would be virtually impossible and that all I could do from afar was hope for the best,” she told .com.au.

If the distance and costs weren’t enough, Ms Rosser also suffers from a chronic illness.

Her husband, David Malloch, tried to dissuade her from travelling for fear of contracting COVID-19 in transit.

“He felt I had a target on my back,” she said.

“Thankfully with WhatsApp and Messenger we all survived this painful period.”

Italy has seen more than 1.7 million cases of coronavirus and more than 60,000 people have lost their lives, with hospital staff pushed to their limits. (AP)

In January, Italy recorded its first known case of COVID-19.

Since then there have been more than 1.7 million cases discovered in the country and more than 60,000 people have lost their lives.

Ms Rosser described Italy’s first virus wave as “an extremely emotional for the whole country as the death toll just kept mounting”.

“People were very sombre, and I think the horror of seeing the emergency departments at the various hospitals on TV had everyone realising the enormity of the situation,” she said.

“We all thought it would be for a week or so, but the restrictions progressively tightened until eventually we were unable to leave our local council area for any reason.

“It was like a war zone, doctors said they were having to constantly make life-and-death decisions about who to save due to the lack of ICU beds.”

Ms Rosser said retired medical staff volunteered to return to work, and frontline staff had to quarantine from their own families when they went home from each shift to try and stop the spread.

As well as the emotional toll of COVID-19, Ms Rosser and her husband experienced a financial strain.

She estimates revenue for Cherry House, the bed and breakfast they run, has dropped by almost 70 per cent.

“Australia went into lockdown for overseas travel just as the tourist season was to commence and we had nothing but cancellations,” she said.

“The British have their own problems and so we have not seen them either.

“Sadly, apart from an Italian couple and another family group from Belgium, all bookings were cancelled.”

Italy is now in its second major lockdown, which Ms Rosser describes as “less draconian than the first”.

“We are coping quite well this round as we know what to expect,” she said.

“There was a huge sense of calm and no panic – no panic buying of loo rolls, but hand sanitiser and masks.

“It is very rare to see someone without a mask and they keep the social distancing.”

Ms Rosser said despite the pandemic, it hasn’t been all bad news for Italy’s tourism industry with a shift towards local tourism giving cities previously overrun by tourists a chance to regroup.

“The air everywhere seems cleaner,” she said, adding “places like Venice are amazing”.

She said she and her husband remain optimistic, pointing to bookings made by future travellers for August 2021.

“We see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel and hope that it is not a train heading at us,” she said.