Atari Joins Enjin Multiverse, With NFT For ‘Kick Off’ Reboot By Cointelegraph

Atari Joins Enjin Multiverse, With NFT For 'Kick Off' Reboot

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Gaming giant Atari has announced a collaboration with blockchain gaming ecosystem Enjin, which will see its iconic IP and licenses embedded in games within the Enjin multiverse.

The first fruits of this collaboration, according to a blog on December 10 Send from the company, there will be a range of non-expendable cosmetic tokens, or NFTs, to use in a new addition to the legendary soccer game franchise, Kick Off.

