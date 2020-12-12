AstraZeneca to acquire Alexion in $ 39 billion deal By

© . Vials of AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen inside a visual inspection machine inside a laboratory at the Serum Institute of India, Pune
() – AstraZeneca (NASDAQ 🙂 Plc will acquire US-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ 🙂 in a $ 39 billion deal, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
Alexion shareholders will receive $ 60 in cash and 2,1243 US depository shares of AstraZeneca per Alexion share, the company said.
