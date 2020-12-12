Architect of DoJ’s crypto framework will no longer be leading their policy-making By Cointelegraph

Architect of DoJ’s crypto framework will no longer be leading their policy-making
Per a Dec. 11 announcement from the Department of Justice, Assistant Attorney General Beth Williams (NYSE:) is out of the policy department
Since 2017, Williams has been a leader at the Office of Legal Policy. Though the DoJ’s announcement today explicitly says Williams is leaving the office rather than the department as a whole, it does not say where she is bound for next.
