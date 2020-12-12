Apple starts the weekend with $5 movie sale featuring ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s hits

Apple is starting the weekend with a fresh $5 movie sale, taking 50% off or more from top-rated titles from the last three decades. With many of us spending more time at home this holiday season, now is a great opportunity to score some fresh content that will become a permanent part of your library. That’s on top of Tuesday’s holiday movie sale that’s still on-going with top picks from $1. You can find all of our top picks down below.

Apple launches new $5 movie sale for the weekend

This time around, we’re seeing plenty of discounts on movies across every genre from the ’90s, ’00s, and 2010s. You’d typically pay at least $10 for these films and as much as $20 regularly, with many of today’s offers marking a return to all-time low pricing. Here are our top picks:

Make sure to check out Tuesday’s on-going movie sale for even more deals on holiday classics, this week’s $1 rental, and more.

