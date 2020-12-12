Anthony Pompliano breaks down his Bitcoin outlook for 2021 By Cointelegraph

Anthony Pompliano breaks down his Bitcoin outlook for 2021
In an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph, Pomp reaffirmed the price prediction he made back in 2019. “It’s going to be pretty aggressive. I am pretty confident in Bitcoin to $100K by the end of 2021.”
Together with favorable macroeconomic conditions, Pompliano sees the after-halving effect as one of the main catalysts that could drive Bitcoin toward that potential target.
